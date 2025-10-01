German Police Foil Hamas Plot Against Jewish Targets

German authorities have successfully thwarted a potential attack on Jewish targets, resulting in the arrest of three men suspected of plotting for the militant group Hamas. The arrest comes ahead of the second anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel.

During the arrests, police seized an arsenal including an AK-47 assault rifle and various pistols, alongside considerable ammunition, indicating the severity of the threat. The arrested individuals, known under German privacy laws as Abed Al G., Wael F. M., and Ahmad I., were detained in Berlin and are believed to be in their 30s or 40s.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects are operatives for Hamas and were planning attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany. The case underscores Germany's stringent security measures, rooted in its Holocaust history and strong alliance with Israel. Furthermore, the arrests occurred as U.S. President Trump's Gaza plan remains unaddressed by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)