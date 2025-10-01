Left Menu

German Police Foil Hamas Plot Against Jewish Targets

German authorities arrested three men suspected of planning violence against Jewish targets for Hamas. Weapons included an AK-47 and pistols. The suspects, aged 30s-40s, face allegations as prosecutors build a case amid heightened security due to Germany's historical ties with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:49 IST
German Police Foil Hamas Plot Against Jewish Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German authorities have successfully thwarted a potential attack on Jewish targets, resulting in the arrest of three men suspected of plotting for the militant group Hamas. The arrest comes ahead of the second anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel.

During the arrests, police seized an arsenal including an AK-47 assault rifle and various pistols, alongside considerable ammunition, indicating the severity of the threat. The arrested individuals, known under German privacy laws as Abed Al G., Wael F. M., and Ahmad I., were detained in Berlin and are believed to be in their 30s or 40s.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects are operatives for Hamas and were planning attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany. The case underscores Germany's stringent security measures, rooted in its Holocaust history and strong alliance with Israel. Furthermore, the arrests occurred as U.S. President Trump's Gaza plan remains unaddressed by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health Showdown: Insurance Subsidies at the Heart of US Government Shutdown

Health Showdown: Insurance Subsidies at the Heart of US Government Shutdown

 United States
2
Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026

Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026

 Global
3
Language Row: Abu Azmi's Marathi Controversy Sparks Outrage

Language Row: Abu Azmi's Marathi Controversy Sparks Outrage

 India
4
The Soybean Saga: Trump's Negotiation Spotlight

The Soybean Saga: Trump's Negotiation Spotlight

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025