London Court Sentences Ringleader and Accomplices in Child Sex Crimes to 174 Years

A British Pakistani ringleader, Mohammed Zahid, and six others received prison sentences totaling 174 years for child sex offences against two girls in Manchester. The victims were groomed, abused, and trafficked by Zahid and his accomplices. The jury found all seven men guilty on multiple charges, including 30 counts of rape.

A British Pakistani ringleader, Mohammed Zahid, along with six accomplices, was sentenced to a collective 174 years in prison for multiple child sex offenses in Manchester, spanning over two decades.

The court heard how the victims, who worked for Zahid at a market stall in Rochdale, were groomed and abused by the group. Zahid, referred to as "bossman" by the victims, was found guilty of 20 offenses, including rape and indecency with a child.

The collaboration between Greater Manchester Police and the Crown Prosecution Service's Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit built a strong case leading to unanimous guilty verdicts. The sentences, ranging from 12 to 35 years, reflect the severity of the crimes committed and the courage of the victims whose testimony was crucial.

