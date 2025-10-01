Left Menu

Turbulent Tensions: Unyielding Conflict in Southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon has further strained relations between Israel and Lebanon, killing one person and wounding five. UN official Volker Türk reported that over 100 civilians have been killed in Lebanon over the past 10 months due to ongoing airstrikes, calling for sustained peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:06 IST
An Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle in southern Lebanon has resulted in one fatality and five injuries, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The incident is part of a chain of hostilities that have led to over 100 civilian deaths in Lebanon over the past 10 months, as highlighted by UN human rights chief Volker Türk.

Türk underscores the urgent need for durable peace efforts following the escalation that has left more than 80,000 people in Lebanon displaced. He's calling for an impartial investigation into airstrikes, particularly concerning adherence to international humanitarian law.

These tensions date back to the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah conflict, culminating in a ceasefire brokered last November by the US. Yet, the climate remains volatile as Israel conducts frequent strikes, asserting they're aimed at Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon.

