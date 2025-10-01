Left Menu

Accountability in Uniform: Police Officers Detained in Dominican Republic

Eleven police officers have been detained in the Dominican Republic following the deaths of five suspected criminals during a police operation. The incident has sparked protests, and human rights groups call for investigation. The country has witnessed over 150 extrajudicial executions in 2025 alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Dominican Republic authorities have arrested 11 police officers after five suspected criminals were killed during a police operation last month.

The detentions, which occurred on Tuesday, are notable in a country where law enforcement often operates without consequence. Those arrested include a police captain and two sergeants, set to appear in court soon.

This incident, which took place in Santiago de los Caballeros, has ignited protests and demands for investigation from human rights groups. It's part of a troubling trend, as over 150 extrajudicial executions have already been reported this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

