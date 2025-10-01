Accountability in Uniform: Police Officers Detained in Dominican Republic

In a surprising turn of events, Dominican Republic authorities have arrested 11 police officers after five suspected criminals were killed during a police operation last month.

The detentions, which occurred on Tuesday, are notable in a country where law enforcement often operates without consequence. Those arrested include a police captain and two sergeants, set to appear in court soon.

This incident, which took place in Santiago de los Caballeros, has ignited protests and demands for investigation from human rights groups. It's part of a troubling trend, as over 150 extrajudicial executions have already been reported this year.

