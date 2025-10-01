Qatari Court Overturns Baha'i Leader's Conviction

An appeals court in Qatar has overturned the previous conviction of Remy Rowhani, the leader of the nation's small Baha'i community. The international Baha'i organization monitoring the case has confirmed the development.

Rowhani, aged 71, had initially been sentenced to a five-year prison term in August due to charges stemming from social media posts. The Baha'i International Community expressed optimism regarding his impending release.

Qatari prosecutors claimed the Baha'i social media accounts promoted beliefs that questioned Islamic teachings. In August, the verdict was criticized as a breach of religious freedom. UN experts had also highlighted the issue, decrying it as indicative of the broader discrimination faced by Baha'is in Qatar.

