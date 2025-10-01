Qatari Court Overturns Baha'i Leader's Conviction
An appeals court in Qatar overturned the conviction of Remy Rowhani, the leader of the Baha'i community, who was previously sentenced for social media posts. The decision is seen as a victory for religious freedom, after concerns were raised about the treatment of Baha'is in Qatar.
An appeals court in Qatar has overturned the previous conviction of Remy Rowhani, the leader of the nation's small Baha'i community. The international Baha'i organization monitoring the case has confirmed the development.
Rowhani, aged 71, had initially been sentenced to a five-year prison term in August due to charges stemming from social media posts. The Baha'i International Community expressed optimism regarding his impending release.
Qatari prosecutors claimed the Baha'i social media accounts promoted beliefs that questioned Islamic teachings. In August, the verdict was criticized as a breach of religious freedom. UN experts had also highlighted the issue, decrying it as indicative of the broader discrimination faced by Baha'is in Qatar.
