Top Thane Official Nabbed in Rs 25 Lakh Bribery Scandal

In a stunning revelation on Thane Municipal Corporation's anniversary, deputy commissioner Shankar Patole was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Mumbai Police. The arrest occurred as Patole was allegedly caught accepting a Rs 25 lakh bribe from a local builder, shedding light on significant corruption within the municipal body.

According to ACB officials, Patole had already received an initial sum of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant prior to this incident. The transaction was reportedly part of a series of bribes, a claim currently under thorough investigation as part of a wider crackdown on corrupt practices in the region.

The case against Patole has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, signaling a serious legal pursuit against the accused. This development underscores ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb corruption and promote transparency within municipal operations.