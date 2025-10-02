Left Menu

Qatar's Push for Peace in Gaza: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed a plan to end the Gaza war. Sheikh Tamim emphasized Qatar's commitment to peace and expressed confidence in achieving a settlement that ensures regional stability and safeguards Palestinian rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 00:01 IST
In a strategic move, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani engaged in a crucial phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump to outline a prospective initiative for ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as reported by the Emiri Diwan.

During the call, Sheikh Tamim underscored Qatar's unwavering support for diplomatic peace efforts in the region. He expressed optimism that the nations involved could formulate a comprehensive settlement to ensure long-term regional security.

The Emir stressed the importance of protecting Palestinian rights as integral to the peace process, pointing towards a potential resolution that balances regional dynamics with humanitarian considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

