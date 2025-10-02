Qatar's Push for Peace in Gaza: A Diplomatic Endeavor

In a strategic move, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani engaged in a crucial phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump to outline a prospective initiative for ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as reported by the Emiri Diwan.

During the call, Sheikh Tamim underscored Qatar's unwavering support for diplomatic peace efforts in the region. He expressed optimism that the nations involved could formulate a comprehensive settlement to ensure long-term regional security.

The Emir stressed the importance of protecting Palestinian rights as integral to the peace process, pointing towards a potential resolution that balances regional dynamics with humanitarian considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)