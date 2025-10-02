Flotilla Faces Off with Israeli Forces: Breaking the Gaza Blockade
An international flotilla, attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, was intercepted by Israeli military personnel. Despite being warned to change course due to the blockade and combat zone status, the boats, including activists and notable figures, continued their journey aiming to break the blockade.
An international flotilla attempting to breach the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza encountered Israeli military forces this week. The flotilla, consisting of over 40 civilian boats carrying 500 parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists, was intercepted as it approached Gaza, organizers reported.
The flotilla, dubbed the Global Sumud, was attempting to navigate 70 nautical miles off the Gaza coast when it was stopped. Despite Israeli warnings of the area being an active combat zone, the boats proceeded with their mission. Notable among the activists was Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.
As the standoff unfolded, participants donned life vests and prepared to continue. Israel justified the interception under international law, maintaining that its blockade of Gaza is legal amid ongoing conflict with Hamas. The flotilla's organizer condemned the boarding as unlawful, yet remains resolved to proceed.
