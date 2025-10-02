FBI Severs Ties with ADL Amid Criticism

The FBI announced on Wednesday that it has severed its relationship with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a well-known Jewish organization dedicated to monitoring antisemitism, following criticism from Republican circles.

This decision followed remarks from right-wing figures, including billionaire Elon Musk, concerning the ADL's inclusion of Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA in its 'Glossary of Extremism and Hate.' The list had characterized Turning Point USA as having a track record of bigoted remarks.

The move to dissociate came after Kash Patel, the FBI Director, posted on social media that the bureau 'won't partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs.' The extent of the partnership between FBI and ADL wasn't clear, and the ADL has not commented on the development.