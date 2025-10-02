Left Menu

FBI Severs Ties with ADL Amid Criticism

The FBI has ended its relationship with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) after facing backlash from Republicans. The criticism stemmed from the ADL including Charlie Kirk's organization in a glossary on extremism. ADL has since removed the glossary from its website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 01:47 IST
FBI Severs Ties with ADL Amid Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI announced on Wednesday that it has severed its relationship with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a well-known Jewish organization dedicated to monitoring antisemitism, following criticism from Republican circles.

This decision followed remarks from right-wing figures, including billionaire Elon Musk, concerning the ADL's inclusion of Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA in its 'Glossary of Extremism and Hate.' The list had characterized Turning Point USA as having a track record of bigoted remarks.

The move to dissociate came after Kash Patel, the FBI Director, posted on social media that the bureau 'won't partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs.' The extent of the partnership between FBI and ADL wasn't clear, and the ADL has not commented on the development.

TRENDING

1
Gaza Aid Flotilla Intercepted: Passengers Redirected to Israeli Port

Gaza Aid Flotilla Intercepted: Passengers Redirected to Israeli Port

 Israel
2
EU Leaders Eye Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU Leaders Eye Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Global
3
ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing

ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing

 Global
4
EU Ramps Up Defense Against Russian Drone Intrusions

EU Ramps Up Defense Against Russian Drone Intrusions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025