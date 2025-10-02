EU Leaders Eye Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid
European leaders are contemplating using frozen Russian assets to fund a €140 billion loan for Ukraine. The proposal aims to support Ukraine's defense and operations during 2026-2027. However, legal complications arise due to international laws protecting sovereign assets, posing challenges for EU guarantees and repayment terms.
European leaders showed strong support for a plan to utilize frozen Russian assets worth €140 billion as a loan to Ukraine. The proposal, which requires further legal review, aims to assist Ukraine following the cessation of U.S. military aid amidst EU fiscal challenges.
In a meeting led by Antonio Costa, leaders discussed the potential benefits and legal hurdles, particularly international laws safeguarding sovereign assets. Belgium, hosting most of the frozen funds, demands EU guarantees before committing to the plan, supported by France and Luxembourg.
The loan would procure weapons and sustain Ukraine but raises questions about liability sharing among EU states. Members like Germany and Italy, keen for defense contracts, advocate for G7 involvement, including the U.S. and Japan. Legal issues continue to prompt cautious optimism among EU officials.
ALSO READ
UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate
Hamas-Linked Arrests in Germany Raise Security Concerns Ahead of Militant Attack Anniversary
Sebi Unveils UPI Handle Verification and SEBI Check for Investor Security
Pentagon's New Secrecy Measures Signal Enhanced Security
Security Forces Neutralize Terrorists in Balochistan Operations