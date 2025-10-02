ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Puerto Rico has filed a lawsuit against the island's justice secretary and the Department of Transportation and Public Works. The suit addresses concerns over the alleged sharing of immigrants' confidential information lacking legal status with federal agencies.

Since a law was enacted in 2013, nearly 6,000 immigrants in Puerto Rico have been permitted to obtain driver's licenses. Annette Martínez Orabona, the ACLU's executive director in the territory, argues the law was intended to protect such data from being used for immigration enforcement.

The ACLU claims the information exchange occurred between February and March, which violated immigrant confidentiality, especially amid rising deportation efforts post the Trump administration's policies. The organization seeks the release of all related documents from the transportation department to ensure accountability.

