Left Menu

ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing

The ACLU in Puerto Rico files a lawsuit against the island's justice secretary and its transportation and public works department, alleging the unlawful sharing of immigrants' confidential information with federal agents. This issue arises from policy changes under the Trump administration affecting the legal status of immigrants on the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 02-10-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 01:57 IST
ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Puerto Rico has filed a lawsuit against the island's justice secretary and the Department of Transportation and Public Works. The suit addresses concerns over the alleged sharing of immigrants' confidential information lacking legal status with federal agencies.

Since a law was enacted in 2013, nearly 6,000 immigrants in Puerto Rico have been permitted to obtain driver's licenses. Annette Martínez Orabona, the ACLU's executive director in the territory, argues the law was intended to protect such data from being used for immigration enforcement.

The ACLU claims the information exchange occurred between February and March, which violated immigrant confidentiality, especially amid rising deportation efforts post the Trump administration's policies. The organization seeks the release of all related documents from the transportation department to ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza Aid Flotilla Intercepted: Passengers Redirected to Israeli Port

Gaza Aid Flotilla Intercepted: Passengers Redirected to Israeli Port

 Israel
2
EU Leaders Eye Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU Leaders Eye Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Global
3
ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing

ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing

 Global
4
EU Ramps Up Defense Against Russian Drone Intrusions

EU Ramps Up Defense Against Russian Drone Intrusions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025