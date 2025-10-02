French Forces Seize Mysterious Oil Tanker Linked to Russia's 'Shadow Fleet'

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed significant concern on Wednesday over an oil tanker apprehended off the French Atlantic coast, attributing its activities to Russia's elusive 'shadow fleet.' This vessel is accused of circumventing Western sanctions amid ongoing tensions linked to Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Last week, the tanker was spotted near Denmark and has been scrutinized by naval experts for potential involvement in suspicious drone activities. It was subsequently intercepted by French forces on prosecutorial orders due to suspected misconduct. The vessel remains anchored as legal investigations continue into crew activities, including their refusal to cooperate or verify the ship's nationality, according to officials.

Having departed from Russia's Primorsk terminal, the tanker has sailed illegally under the flag of Benin. Its involvement and any potential connection to other regional security incidents remain under investigation. European leaders reaffirmed their dedication to jointly addressing these maritime challenges posed by hostile entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)