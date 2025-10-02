Left Menu

French Forces Seize Mysterious Oil Tanker Linked to Russia's 'Shadow Fleet'

French President Macron addressed the seizure of an oil tanker allegedly linked to Russia's 'shadow fleet,' which defies Western sanctions. The vessel, captured by French naval forces, is under investigation for serious misconduct. Its identification and connection to drone incidents in Denmark are part of a broader European security concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 03:33 IST
French Forces Seize Mysterious Oil Tanker Linked to Russia's 'Shadow Fleet'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed significant concern on Wednesday over an oil tanker apprehended off the French Atlantic coast, attributing its activities to Russia's elusive 'shadow fleet.' This vessel is accused of circumventing Western sanctions amid ongoing tensions linked to Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Last week, the tanker was spotted near Denmark and has been scrutinized by naval experts for potential involvement in suspicious drone activities. It was subsequently intercepted by French forces on prosecutorial orders due to suspected misconduct. The vessel remains anchored as legal investigations continue into crew activities, including their refusal to cooperate or verify the ship's nationality, according to officials.

Having departed from Russia's Primorsk terminal, the tanker has sailed illegally under the flag of Benin. Its involvement and any potential connection to other regional security incidents remain under investigation. European leaders reaffirmed their dedication to jointly addressing these maritime challenges posed by hostile entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Strain Deepens Amid U.S. Farm Aid Halt

Financial Strain Deepens Amid U.S. Farm Aid Halt

 Global
2
Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

 Global
4
G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025