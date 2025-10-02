Left Menu

US Domestic News Briefs: Shutdowns, Lawsuits, and Strikes

The Pentagon plans nondisclosure agreements and random polygraph tests. US financial regulators begin furloughing as federal funding ceases. Broadway actors threaten to strike over unresolved contract issues. A judge dismisses the Nirvana album cover lawsuit again. US State Department approves a major arms sale to Canada.

The Pentagon is intensifying security protocols by implementing nondisclosure agreements and random polygraph testing for its personnel, according to the Washington Post. This involves members of the defense secretary's office and the Joint Staff as a measure to safeguard sensitive information.

The halt in federal funding has led to furloughs at US market regulatory bodies, drastically reducing their workforce and crippling oversight functions. With the Securities and Exchange Commission retaining minimal staff, the shutdown is already impacting market activities and data dissemination.

Amid ongoing disputes over labor agreements, Broadway may see a halt in productions as actors prepare to strike. While negotiations persist, the looming strike threatens to disrupt peak theater attendance unless an agreement is reached soon.

