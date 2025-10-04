IGP reviews policing progress in Jammu, stresses alignment with India 2047 vision

Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti on Saturday reviewed the Action Taken Reports on various recommendations of multi-sectoral policing in the Jammu region and emphasised aligning all initiatives with the national vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

The review meeting, chaired by the IGP, was held in view of preparedness ahead of the forthcoming 60th edition of the national conference of DGPs and IGPs to be held in Chhattisgarh next month.

''IGP chaired a meeting at the Zonal Police Headquarters in Jammu to review the progress on recommendations from the previous DGPs and IGPs Conference,'' a police officer said.

The high-level meeting was attended by top police officials of the region, both in person and through video conferencing. ''During the session, the IGP reviewed the Action Taken Reports on various recommendations from earlier meetings, covering a wide range of contemporary policing and internal security issues such as cybercrime, technology in policing, counter-terrorism challenges, and reforms related to the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in law enforcement,'' he said.

Officers were also encouraged to devise national-level strategies for law enforcement and to innovate to bring measurable improvements in police functioning, the officer said.

The IGP emphasised aligning all initiatives with the national vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

He underscored the importance of timely compliance with pending directives and ensuring that national-level policing guidelines are implemented in letter and spirit.

Chhattisgarh is set to host for the first time the All-India DGP-IGP Conference next month, where issues related to internal security, ongoing operations against Naxals, and cybersecurity will be discussed.

The 60th edition of the three-day conference, beginning November 28, will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while the valedictory session is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About 250 officers in the ranks of DGP and IGP are expected to physically attend the meeting, while more than 200 others will participate virtually.

A separate preparatory meeting was held today, under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS, to review arrangements for the forthcoming National Police Commemoration Day, to be observed on October 21.

The IGP Jammu underscored the importance of the day, noting that Police Commemoration Day is not only a solemn occasion to honour the supreme sacrifices of police martyrs but also an opportunity to reinforce the bond between the police and the public.

He called upon all officers to ensure that the events are conducted in a dignified and seamless manner befitting the occasion.

