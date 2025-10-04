Police arrest man wanted in various criminal cases

Police arrested a man wanted in various criminal cases from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, an officer said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said, acting on a tip-off, a police team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chandil) Arvind Binha conducted a raid and arrested Sajid Ansari alias Chota Sajid, who was operating criminal activities in Kapali (Seraikela-Kharswan) and Azadnagar (Jamshedpur), from Sattalla maidan, Dangodih under Chandil police station on Friday.

Sajid (28) was planning to commit a crime when police apprehended him with a loaded pistol, the SP said.

On the basis of information provided by him, the SP said the police team also recovered a loaded country-made pistol and two live cartridges.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and Arms Act against Sajid, who already had five cases, including an attempt to murder case against him in Seraikela-Kharswan and East Singhbhum districts, Lunayat added.

