Left Menu

Govt official booked in disproportionate assets case in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-10-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 18:44 IST
Govt official booked in disproportionate assets case in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday conducted searches at the residence of a government official here and registering a case of disproportionate assets against him, an official said.

The case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Sumer Singh Bhau, then posted as head draftsman at the office of the executive engineer, Public Works Department (Road & Building) division Poonch, the official said.

He said the case was registered following an inquiry conducted into the allegations that the accused public servant had acquired huge assets, both moveable and immovable, disproportionate to his known source of income, on his name as well as in the names of his family members.

The inquiry revealed that the accused had allegedly accumulated huge assets, including a palatial double-storey house, luxurious vehicles and costly electronic items, besides huge bank balances, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
2
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
3
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
4
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025