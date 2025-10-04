Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar urges public participation in socio-economic survey

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday called on people to take part in the social and educational survey—popularly referred to as the 'caste census'—being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, saying it is vital to ensuring justice for future generations.

Flagging off the survey in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area, Shivakumar said, "The survey is starting in GBA areas today. The survey was conducted at my residence today, and I have provided all the details. I appeal to all communities to participate in the survey and provide all the details." Responding to concerns that the questionnaire contains too many questions, he said, "I also saw the questionnaire. It needs simplification. Patience is low in urban areas." On concerns about personal questions in the survey, he clarified, "The court has ruled that these questions are not mandatory, and no one can be forced to respond. Providing a response to some of these questions is optional. I have also told the interviewers to be sensitive to the needs of the interviewed in Bengaluru city, especially." Addressing reports of reluctance among people to participate, Shivakumar said, "It is our duty to educate them and we are doing it diligently." On complaints regarding server issues for the survey, he said, "The people concerned will fix it. There is a provision to participate in the survey online as well." The survey, which will continue until October 7, involves about 1.75 lakh enumerators—mostly government school teachers— covering approximately seven crore people in around two crore households across the state.

Officials said the exercise, estimated to cost Rs 420 crore, will be conducted "scientifically" using a 60‑question format prepared for the process.

