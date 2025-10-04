Left Menu

Reasi District Police Crackdown: Drug Addicts Detained

In an effort to combat narcotic addiction, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district detained ten notorious drug addicts. Booked under specific legal sections, the detentions aim to ensure public order. Three repeat offenders received jail sentences ranging from 7 to 15 days by the Executive Magistrate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:38 IST
Reasi District Police Crackdown: Drug Addicts Detained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district detained ten individuals known for drug addiction. The move aims to counter the growing concern over narcotic abuse, according to local officials.

These individuals have been charged under Section 129/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as part of efforts to maintain public order. The operation underscores the region's commitment to curbing the detrimental effects of drug addiction.

Among those detained, habitual offenders Gautam Singh, Sanjay Kumar, and Aakash Pandey received jail terms. These sentences, handed down by the Executive Magistrate, highlight a robust legal response to ongoing challenges in managing addiction-related offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
2
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
3
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia
4
KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025