Reasi District Police Crackdown: Drug Addicts Detained
In an effort to combat narcotic addiction, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district detained ten notorious drug addicts. Booked under specific legal sections, the detentions aim to ensure public order. Three repeat offenders received jail sentences ranging from 7 to 15 days by the Executive Magistrate.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, police authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district detained ten individuals known for drug addiction. The move aims to counter the growing concern over narcotic abuse, according to local officials.
These individuals have been charged under Section 129/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as part of efforts to maintain public order. The operation underscores the region's commitment to curbing the detrimental effects of drug addiction.
Among those detained, habitual offenders Gautam Singh, Sanjay Kumar, and Aakash Pandey received jail terms. These sentences, handed down by the Executive Magistrate, highlight a robust legal response to ongoing challenges in managing addiction-related offenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
