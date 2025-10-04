Murder of Sukhwinder Singh Calcutta Sparks Political Discontent
Sukhwinder Singh Calcutta, son of an ex-sarpanch, was shot dead in Barnala district. The accused, Jinder Singh, allegedly committed the murder due to personal enmity and fled the scene. AAP government faces criticism for Punjab's law and order. Investigations are ongoing with calls for an independent probe.
- Country:
- India
Sukhwinder Singh Calcutta, the son of a former sarpanch, was tragically shot and killed by an identified suspect in Barnala district, Punjab, on Saturday. According to the police, personal enmity might be the motive behind the crime. The assailant, Jinder Singh, reportedly fled the crime scene.
As investigations unfold, Barnala SSP Mohd Sarfaraz Alam highlighted that a video evidencing a monetary dispute between the victim and the accused had surfaced prior to the incident. Multiple teams have been deployed to capture Jinder Singh, and law enforcement is under pressure to resolve the case promptly.
The incident has fueled political tension, with opposition criticizing the AAP government over Punjab's deteriorating law and order situation. Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa called for the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court's chief justice for a thorough and unbiased investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
