Drama at Ramleela: Man Arrested for Brandishing Pistol Amidst Chaos

A tense scene unfolded at a Ramleela event in Sachendi, Kanpur, as a 42-year-old man was captured on video wielding a pistol and threatening another attendee. The footage swiftly led to the man's arrest, identified as Amitesh Shukla.

In an unforeseen twist, another video emerged showing Shukla with a bleeding wound, claiming he had been attacked by three youths in a 'murderous assault.' Police promptly admitted him to a hospital for treatment, further intensifying the saga.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kapil Dev Singh confirmed the video's age and revealed that an FIR had been filed against Shukla, who initially insisted the gun was a toy. However, police discovered a real firearm hidden in a deserted house, raising serious charges against the political party member as investigations continue.