Protests Escalate Amidst Georgia's Municipal Elections

In a significant escalation during Georgia's municipal elections, riot police clashed with demonstrators outside the presidential palace in Tbilisi. Using pepper spray and water cannons, the police dispersed the crowd as the opposition staged a large-scale protest, accusing the governing Georgian Dream Party of authoritarianism and pro-Russian sentiments.

The protests intensified with attempts by demonstrators to storm the presidential palace after calls for a 'peaceful revolution' against the ruling party. The Health Ministry reported injuries on both sides, highlighting the tensions as Georgia's ties with the West remain strained following frozen EU accession talks.

A year-long wave of demonstrations has been seen across Georgia, sparked by the contested 2020 parliamentary election results. Protesters, unyielding in their demands, continue to seek governmental change, with ongoing rallies emphasizing the nation's political crisis and divided alignments between Russia and the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)