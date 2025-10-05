Federal Judge Halts Trump's Portland Troop Deployment Amid Legal Battle

On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut issued a temporary halt to President Donald Trump's plan to deploy 200 National Guard troops in Portland, Oregon. This decision is a setback for the administration amidst ongoing legal proceedings contesting the deployment's legality.

The case, initiated by Oregon's Democratic Attorney General Dan Rayfield, challenges the legality of using state National Guard troops under federal orders. Oregon claims the federal response exaggerates the threat posed by local protests against immigration policies.

Contentions persist between state and federal interpretations of the Portland situation, with local leaders arguing against perceived exaggerations by Trump. The legal challenge is part of broader disputes over military use in Democrat-led cities, highlighting tensions over federalism and state rights.

