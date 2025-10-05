Left Menu

Clashes in Barcelona: Pro-Palestinian Protests Turn Violent

In Barcelona, clashes between pro-Palestinian protesters and police led to eight arrests and injuries to 20 officers. The protests, part of a larger outcry across Spain and other European cities, erupted after an Israeli interception of an aid flotilla. Spain maintains a critical stance towards Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In Barcelona, tensions flared as pro-Palestinian protests turned violent, resulting in eight arrests and injuries to 20 police officers. This occurred amidst a peaceful march of 70,000 demonstrators, who vandalized shops alleged to have Israeli ties.

Similar protests unfolded across Madrid and other Spanish cities, as well as in Rome and Lisbon, following Israel's interception of the Global Sumud aid flotilla. The flotilla, departing from Barcelona, aimed to break the blockade on Palestinian territories. Among those detained by Israeli forces were 49 Spaniards, of whom 21 are set to return to Spain, according to Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares.

Spain's recent recognition of a Palestinian state and its ban on military supplies to Israel underscore its critical stance on Israel's actions, particularly concerning Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

