Clashes in Barcelona: Pro-Palestinian Protests Turn Violent

In Barcelona, tensions flared as pro-Palestinian protests turned violent, resulting in eight arrests and injuries to 20 police officers. This occurred amidst a peaceful march of 70,000 demonstrators, who vandalized shops alleged to have Israeli ties.

Similar protests unfolded across Madrid and other Spanish cities, as well as in Rome and Lisbon, following Israel's interception of the Global Sumud aid flotilla. The flotilla, departing from Barcelona, aimed to break the blockade on Palestinian territories. Among those detained by Israeli forces were 49 Spaniards, of whom 21 are set to return to Spain, according to Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares.

Spain's recent recognition of a Palestinian state and its ban on military supplies to Israel underscore its critical stance on Israel's actions, particularly concerning Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)