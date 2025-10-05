Jammu and Kashmir Education Department's Social Media Clampdown Sparks Outcry

The Jammu and Kashmir Education Department's recent directive limiting criticism of government policy on social media has drawn significant criticism. Baramulla's chief education officer warned teaching and non-teaching staff against social media activism, citing potential disciplinary actions like fines and job termination.

Politician Waheed Para slammed the move, stating it stifles the voices of government employees in an already repressed region. The Department's order followed discussions of social media misuse among educators at a departmental meeting.

A new media policy, aimed at regulating digital platforms, is currently being drafted, but its restrictive nature has already faced backlash from civil society and political leaders. Para called for an immediate revocation of the order.

