Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Education Department's Social Media Clampdown Sparks Outcry

In Jammu and Kashmir, a directive from the Baramulla education chief restricts teaching and non-teaching staff from criticizing government policies on social media. The order has been criticized by local politicians, including PDP leader Waheed Para, who argues it suppresses public discourse in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:09 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Education Department's Social Media Clampdown Sparks Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Education Department's recent directive limiting criticism of government policy on social media has drawn significant criticism. Baramulla's chief education officer warned teaching and non-teaching staff against social media activism, citing potential disciplinary actions like fines and job termination.

Politician Waheed Para slammed the move, stating it stifles the voices of government employees in an already repressed region. The Department's order followed discussions of social media misuse among educators at a departmental meeting.

A new media policy, aimed at regulating digital platforms, is currently being drafted, but its restrictive nature has already faced backlash from civil society and political leaders. Para called for an immediate revocation of the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025