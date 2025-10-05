CRPF's Radio Revolution: Bridging Communities in Chhattisgarh

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has launched an ambitious campaign to distribute over 10,000 radio sets in the violence-stricken Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. This initiative is designed to curtail Maoist influence through national integration and awareness-building in the local communities.

The distribution effort, completed over four months, coincides with a Ministry of Home Affairs initiative designed to engage over 54,000 individuals. Through hundreds of public events, CRPF aims to fulfill the government's goal of eradicating Naxal influence by March 2026.

With a significant budgetary allocation and the support from deployed forces, these radios serve as a medium for locals to access government and entertainment broadcasts, including the PM's 'Mann Ki Baat.' Extending radio connectivity remains a top priority to anchor operational gains through long-term community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)