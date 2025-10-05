Left Menu

Key Arrest in Pahalgam Attack Unravels Terror Support Network

Mohammad Yousuf Katari, an OGW, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for providing logistical support to terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. His arrest followed forensic analysis and investigation linking him to the scene. Katari's arrest is pivotal in disrupting terror networks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:02 IST
Key Arrest in Pahalgam Attack Unravels Terror Support Network
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended Mohammad Yousuf Katari, accused of aiding terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack. Key evidence, including an Android phone charger, linked him to the crime, culminating in his arrest last September.

Katari, suspected of having met the assailants on multiple occasions, is believed to have provided substantial support to the team responsible for the chilling April attack, which claimed 26 lives. Officials revealed that an investigation into Operation Mahadev yielded critical forensic evidence connecting Katari to the attack.

While further details remain undisclosed due to the ongoing investigation, authorities view Katari's capture as crucial in dismantling terror operations in Kashmir. The case is likely to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency for further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025