Key Arrest in Pahalgam Attack Unravels Terror Support Network

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended Mohammad Yousuf Katari, accused of aiding terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack. Key evidence, including an Android phone charger, linked him to the crime, culminating in his arrest last September.

Katari, suspected of having met the assailants on multiple occasions, is believed to have provided substantial support to the team responsible for the chilling April attack, which claimed 26 lives. Officials revealed that an investigation into Operation Mahadev yielded critical forensic evidence connecting Katari to the attack.

While further details remain undisclosed due to the ongoing investigation, authorities view Katari's capture as crucial in dismantling terror operations in Kashmir. The case is likely to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency for further inquiry.

