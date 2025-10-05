Left Menu

Tragic End: Young Student's Apparent Suicide in Ranchi

Swati Kumari, a 20-year-old student from Sasaram, Bihar, was found hanging in a private lodge in Ranchi. The incident is suspected to be a suicide, and a forensic team is investigating. Her mobile phone has been seized for further inquiry, and the official cause awaits a post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-10-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:31 IST
Tragic End: Young Student's Apparent Suicide in Ranchi
body
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old student's body was discovered in a private lodge in Ranchi, police reported on Sunday. The victim, Swati Kumari, hailed from Sasaram, Bihar, and was attending a private institution in the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Ranjan, mentioned that initial evidence points towards suicide. Kumari was living in a lodge within Jagganathpur police station's jurisdiction. The forensic team is probing into the incident, and an unnatural death case has been filed.

The police sent the body for autopsy at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. Her mobile phone has been confiscated as part of the investigation. Official confirmation on the cause of death will follow the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025