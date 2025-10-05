Tragic End: Young Student's Apparent Suicide in Ranchi

A 20-year-old student's body was discovered in a private lodge in Ranchi, police reported on Sunday. The victim, Swati Kumari, hailed from Sasaram, Bihar, and was attending a private institution in the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Ranjan, mentioned that initial evidence points towards suicide. Kumari was living in a lodge within Jagganathpur police station's jurisdiction. The forensic team is probing into the incident, and an unnatural death case has been filed.

The police sent the body for autopsy at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. Her mobile phone has been confiscated as part of the investigation. Official confirmation on the cause of death will follow the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)