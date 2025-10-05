Left Menu

Demolition Deadline: A Mosque Faces the Bulldozer in Raya Buzurg

Residents of Raya Buzurg village, under Asmoli Police Station, demolished the Ghausulbara mosque as the deadline set by the district administration expired. The mosque committee, initially granted four days to perform the task, resorted to using a bulldozer when initial attempts with hammers proved slow.

In Raya Buzurg village, under the jurisdiction of Asmoli Police Station, the Ghausulbara mosque was demolished by local residents on Sunday. This action followed the expiration of a four-day deadline given by the district administration to dismantle the allegedly illegal structure.

Mosque committee members initially tried removing the structure with hammers. However, as the deadline loomed, they decided to employ a bulldozer to expedite the process. The mosque was initially scheduled for demolition earlier, but the committee had requested additional time to manage the task themselves.

Yasin, a committee member, confirmed the completion of the four-day period granted to them, expressing urgency in speeding the demolition. Another villager, Zeeshan, emphasized their compliance with the administration's timeline. This incident follows the recent demolition of an illegal marriage hall in the same district, observed by local police.

