Demolition Deadline: A Mosque Faces the Bulldozer in Raya Buzurg

In Raya Buzurg village, under the jurisdiction of Asmoli Police Station, the Ghausulbara mosque was demolished by local residents on Sunday. This action followed the expiration of a four-day deadline given by the district administration to dismantle the allegedly illegal structure.

Mosque committee members initially tried removing the structure with hammers. However, as the deadline loomed, they decided to employ a bulldozer to expedite the process. The mosque was initially scheduled for demolition earlier, but the committee had requested additional time to manage the task themselves.

Yasin, a committee member, confirmed the completion of the four-day period granted to them, expressing urgency in speeding the demolition. Another villager, Zeeshan, emphasized their compliance with the administration's timeline. This incident follows the recent demolition of an illegal marriage hall in the same district, observed by local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)