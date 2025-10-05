Trump's Federal Actions Stir Controversy Amid Protests and Legal Battles

President Donald Trump's latest moves are sparking debate as he pursues reviews of federal aid to Portland, Oregon, amidst growing anger towards protesters. The White House indicated this review aims to limit aid to states perceived as tolerating anarchy. Specifics of potential funding cuts remain undisclosed.

In Chicago, tensions escalated when Border Patrol agents shot an armed woman amidst protests against federal immigration efforts. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the woman drove herself to the hospital post-incident, which involved demonstrators and ICE vehicle collisions.

In other developments, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration likely pursued vindictive prosecution against Kilmar Abrego, challenging his deportation case. Efforts to curb birthright citizenship have also faced legal setbacks, with courts deeming the orders unconstitutional, posing a challenge for Trump's immigration policy agenda.