Mysterious Death of Divorced Woman Sparks Murder Probe in Tripura

The decomposed body of Sharmistha Modak, aged 37, was found in a plastic sack in her home in Khowai district, Tripura, authorities revealed Sunday.

Police responded swiftly after locals reported a foul odor emanating from Modak's residence in Maiganga, a short distance from Teliamura police station. The body was discovered on Saturday night.

Initial investigations point away from suicide, suggesting potential foul play, with authorities launching an investigation to determine the exact cause of death, according to Officer in Charge, Teliamura police station, Jayanta Dey.

Dey disclosed that Modak lived alone in Maiganga after her divorce and was involved in a contested relationship with a relative, straining familial ties.

