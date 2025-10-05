Tragedy Strikes: Landslides Devastate West Bengal and Sikkim
In West Bengal's northern districts, landslides triggered by relentless rain led to 18 fatalities, including children. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged immediate relief, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised compensation. Rescue efforts continue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and local officials respond to the crisis.
In an escalating crisis, deadly landslides ravaged West Bengal and Sikkim, claiming at least 18 lives as heavy rainfall battered the region. The affected areas include Mirik and Darjeeling in northern West Bengal, where homes were swept away, roads damaged, and remote hamlets cut off.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pressed the central government for immediate relief efforts while conveying condolences to victims' families. He urged Congress leaders to mobilize support for those affected. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared plans to assess damages and offer unspecified compensation on her visit to North Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation, as rescue operations continue amid the destruction. Emergency teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are focused on Mirik, the worst-affected area, where they are working alongside local police and administration to save lives.
