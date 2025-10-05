Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Landslides Devastate West Bengal and Sikkim

In West Bengal's northern districts, landslides triggered by relentless rain led to 18 fatalities, including children. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged immediate relief, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised compensation. Rescue efforts continue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and local officials respond to the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Landslides Devastate West Bengal and Sikkim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating crisis, deadly landslides ravaged West Bengal and Sikkim, claiming at least 18 lives as heavy rainfall battered the region. The affected areas include Mirik and Darjeeling in northern West Bengal, where homes were swept away, roads damaged, and remote hamlets cut off.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pressed the central government for immediate relief efforts while conveying condolences to victims' families. He urged Congress leaders to mobilize support for those affected. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared plans to assess damages and offer unspecified compensation on her visit to North Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation, as rescue operations continue amid the destruction. Emergency teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are focused on Mirik, the worst-affected area, where they are working alongside local police and administration to save lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025