Mamata Banerjee's Christmas Spirit Shines with New Song and Prayers
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in Christmas celebrations by attending a prayer service at a Kolkata church. She also shared a heartfelt message and a new song composed by her. Her post wished everyone a Merry Christmas, emphasizing peace and community spirit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:47 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked the eve of Christmas with a visit to a church in Kolkata, where she joined congregants in prayer.
Banerjee, accompanied by TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, attended the service at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary, engaging in the festive singing of carols.
On social media, Banerjee extended her Christmas wishes, unveiling a new song she wrote, performed by Sriradha Bandyopadhyay, exemplifying her engagement with cultural and community facets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Christmas
- Kolkata
- prayers
- church
- TMC
- Derek O'Brien
- song
- holiday
- wishes
ALSO READ
A Light Amidst Darkness: Syrian Church's Resilient Faith After Tragedy
TMC Challenges Election Commission Over Voter Harassment Claims
Humayun Kabir Launches Janata Unnayan Party to Challenge TMC
False Terror Threat Unsettles Singapore Church
We will end TMC’s 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost: Modi in Nadia.