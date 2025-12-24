Mamata Banerjee's Christmas Spirit Shines with New Song and Prayers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked the eve of Christmas with a visit to a church in Kolkata, where she joined congregants in prayer.

Banerjee, accompanied by TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, attended the service at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary, engaging in the festive singing of carols.

On social media, Banerjee extended her Christmas wishes, unveiling a new song she wrote, performed by Sriradha Bandyopadhyay, exemplifying her engagement with cultural and community facets.

(With inputs from agencies.)