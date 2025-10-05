Left Menu

Kerala Officer Suspended Over Misconduct During Amit Shah's Visit

The Kerala government suspended Assistant Commandant S Suresh Kumar after he reported for duty intoxicated during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. An inquiry confirmed his misconduct, leading to his suspension and a forthcoming oral inquiry. A senior committee will conduct the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:51 IST
The Kerala government has taken stringent action against an Assistant Commandant of the Kerala Armed Police Battalion by suspending him for reporting to duty while under the influence of alcohol. This incident occurred during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state in August.

S Suresh Kumar, the officer in question, was deployed at the Kochi airport terminal as the officer-in-charge for Shah's two-day visit starting August 21. He was found intoxicated by senior officials, who promptly removed him from his position. Subsequent medical examination at a government hospital in Angamaly confirmed alcohol consumption.

The lapse prompted an inquiry ordered by the State Police Chief, which concluded that the officer's actions constituted grave misconduct. Consequently, the Kerala government suspended Suresh and instructed him to undergo an oral inquiry. A senior committee will soon be appointed to handle the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

