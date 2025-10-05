Defence Diplomacy: Rajnath Singh's Historic Australia Visit
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarks on a landmark visit to Australia to strengthen bilateral defence and strategic ties through new initiatives and agreements. His visit coincides with the five-year milestone of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), reinforcing cooperation in maritime security and information sharing.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh begins a pivotal two-day visit to Australia, focusing on strengthening defence and strategic ties between the two nations. The visit includes the signing of three major agreements aimed at enhancing information sharing, maritime security cooperation, and joint activities between India and Australia.
Set against the backdrop of a rising Chinese military presence in the Indo-Pacific, the trip will highlight mutual concerns and shared strategic interests. Notably, this is the first visit of an Indian defence minister to Australia since the Modi administration assumed office in 2014.
The two nations, celebrating five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, are enhancing their relationship with various interactions, including Defence Minister Richard Marles' past visit to India and robust economic, educational, and cultural exchanges.
