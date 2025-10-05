Left Menu

Defamation Case Filed Against Facebook Page Admin

A Facebook page administrator faces a defamation case for allegedly misattributing statements to former Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana. The case, filed by Ramana's personal secretary, alleges the post included defamatory and inflammatory content. The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police are investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:58 IST
A Facebook page administrator has been thrust into the legal spotlight after reportedly attributing remarks to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana that he did not make, according to authorities on Sunday.

The Cyber Crime Police wing of Hyderabad has registered the case under various sections of the BNS following a formal complaint by Ramana's personal secretary. The complaint accuses the page of posting defamatory content and inflammatory communal remarks on September 30.

Police have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind these damaging allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

