Defamation Case Filed Against Facebook Page Admin

A Facebook page administrator has been thrust into the legal spotlight after reportedly attributing remarks to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana that he did not make, according to authorities on Sunday.

The Cyber Crime Police wing of Hyderabad has registered the case under various sections of the BNS following a formal complaint by Ramana's personal secretary. The complaint accuses the page of posting defamatory content and inflammatory communal remarks on September 30.

Police have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind these damaging allegations.

