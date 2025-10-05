Left Menu

UK Expands Police Powers Amid Rising Protests

The UK government is granting police new powers to restrict recurring protests in the same location, citing concerns over community safety and fears within religious communities. The Board of Deputies of British Jews supports the decision, seeking additional measures for community protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK government plans to enhance police authority to limit repeated protests at specific sites, responding to safety concerns after a pro-Palestinian demonstration proceeded, despite appeals for its cancellation following a synagogue attack.

The interior ministry announced the empowering of senior police officers to evaluate the cumulative impact of repeated protests on communities. Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood emphasized the need to balance protest rights with the safety of neighbors, particularly highlighting fears in Jewish communities.

Despite the crackdown being labeled 'authoritarian' by protest groups, the Board of Deputies of British Jews welcomed the move, though they called for further action to ensure community security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

