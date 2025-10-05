UK Expands Police Powers Amid Rising Protests

The UK government plans to enhance police authority to limit repeated protests at specific sites, responding to safety concerns after a pro-Palestinian demonstration proceeded, despite appeals for its cancellation following a synagogue attack.

The interior ministry announced the empowering of senior police officers to evaluate the cumulative impact of repeated protests on communities. Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood emphasized the need to balance protest rights with the safety of neighbors, particularly highlighting fears in Jewish communities.

Despite the crackdown being labeled 'authoritarian' by protest groups, the Board of Deputies of British Jews welcomed the move, though they called for further action to ensure community security.

