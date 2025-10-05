Left Menu

Congress Urges Swift Action Amid West Bengal and Sikkim Landslides

The Congress has raised alarm over severe landslides in West Bengal and Sikkim, urging the Centre to extend immediate aid to affected areas. The disaster claimed at least 18 lives, primarily in Mirik and Darjeeling. Congress leaders, including Kharge and Gandhi, expressed condolences and called for expeditious relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has heightened concerns over the massive landslides that ravaged West Bengal and Sikkim, demanding immediate action from the Centre to address the calamity. The disaster, exacerbated by relentless rainfall, resulted in at least 18 fatalities, primarily impacting the Mirik and Darjeeling regions.

Patry officials, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, publicly shared their grief for the lives lost and emphasized the urgent need for governmental intervention and relief. Congress leaders stressed the critical necessity for the National Disaster Response Force to deploy additional teams to aid in rescue and recovery operations.

Furthermore, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other leaders, echoed these calls while urging party workers to assist impacted citizens. The natural calamity also drew reactions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who confirmed ongoing monitoring and pledged sustained support to mitigate the impact of this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

