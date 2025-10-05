Professors Accused of Public Misconduct Face Arrest

Two professors from a private hotel management institute have been arrested following allegations of misconduct involving the police while consuming alcohol publicly, authorities reported Sunday.

The incident unfolded when a police patrol team discovered two men in a parked vehicle near Kheda Devta in Faridabad's Sector 45, allegedly drinking alcohol.

Identified as Kunal and Madho Sharma, both employees of Manav Rachna University, the professors were reportedly involved in a dispute when advised against public drinking, resulting in their subsequent arrest and court appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)