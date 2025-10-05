Professors Accused of Public Misconduct Face Arrest
Two professors from a hotel management institute were arrested for allegedly engaging in a confrontation with police while drinking in public. The incident occurred near Kheda Devta in Faridabad, leading to the arrest of Kunal and Madho Sharma, who were later sent to judicial custody.
Two professors from a private hotel management institute have been arrested following allegations of misconduct involving the police while consuming alcohol publicly, authorities reported Sunday.
The incident unfolded when a police patrol team discovered two men in a parked vehicle near Kheda Devta in Faridabad's Sector 45, allegedly drinking alcohol.
Identified as Kunal and Madho Sharma, both employees of Manav Rachna University, the professors were reportedly involved in a dispute when advised against public drinking, resulting in their subsequent arrest and court appearance.
