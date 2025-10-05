Left Menu

Harrowing Allegations: Bride Tortured with Hot Iron in Odisha

A 32-year-old woman, Pranati Das, allegedly suffered severe torture at the hands of her in-laws in Odisha's Bhadrak district. Accused of branding her with a hot iron, the family reportedly inflicted severe physical and mental abuse. Authorities are investigating after Pranati was rescued and hospitalized.

A shocking case of alleged domestic abuse has emerged from Odisha's Bhadrak district, where a 32-year-old woman, Pranati Das, was reportedly brutally tortured and branded with a hot iron by her in-laws.

The appalling incident, which took place at Kalyani village under Dhamnagar police station, was brought to light after Pranati's mother filed a complaint with Mangalpur police station. The victim, married to Jagabandhu Das since 2016, had endured years of physical and mental abuse, according to the allegations.

The severity of the assault has left Pranati critically injured, and she is currently receiving medical care. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the claims made by the victim's family.

