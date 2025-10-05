Harrowing Allegations: Bride Tortured with Hot Iron in Odisha
A 32-year-old woman, Pranati Das, allegedly suffered severe torture at the hands of her in-laws in Odisha's Bhadrak district. Accused of branding her with a hot iron, the family reportedly inflicted severe physical and mental abuse. Authorities are investigating after Pranati was rescued and hospitalized.
- Country:
- India
A shocking case of alleged domestic abuse has emerged from Odisha's Bhadrak district, where a 32-year-old woman, Pranati Das, was reportedly brutally tortured and branded with a hot iron by her in-laws.
The appalling incident, which took place at Kalyani village under Dhamnagar police station, was brought to light after Pranati's mother filed a complaint with Mangalpur police station. The victim, married to Jagabandhu Das since 2016, had endured years of physical and mental abuse, according to the allegations.
The severity of the assault has left Pranati critically injured, and she is currently receiving medical care. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the claims made by the victim's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- torture
- Odisha
- domestic abuse
- Pranati Das
- Bhadrak
- in-laws
- investigation
- police
- branding
- injuries
ALSO READ
Prison Birthday Bash Sparks Outrage and Investigation
Forest Department's Ambergris Bust Sparks Investigation in Aluva
Tragic Dowry Death: Young Bride Allegedly Killed by In-Laws
SIT Launches Investigation into Tragic Stampede at Political Rally
Tragic Collision at Beladhara Gate: Lives Lost, Investigation Ongoing