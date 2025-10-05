Harrowing Allegations: Bride Tortured with Hot Iron in Odisha

A shocking case of alleged domestic abuse has emerged from Odisha's Bhadrak district, where a 32-year-old woman, Pranati Das, was reportedly brutally tortured and branded with a hot iron by her in-laws.

The appalling incident, which took place at Kalyani village under Dhamnagar police station, was brought to light after Pranati's mother filed a complaint with Mangalpur police station. The victim, married to Jagabandhu Das since 2016, had endured years of physical and mental abuse, according to the allegations.

The severity of the assault has left Pranati critically injured, and she is currently receiving medical care. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the claims made by the victim's family.

