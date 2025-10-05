Fake Bureaucratic Blitz: Unveiling Impersonation and Forgery

In a significant breakthrough, Bhubaneswar police have apprehended two individuals from Haryana, accused of masquerading as senior officials of the central government. The arrest followed their attempt to deceive through counterfeit documentation, leading to charges of impersonation and forgery.

The suspects, identified as Choudhury Rinku Saini and Maninder Singh, were detained within the Maitrivihar police station area. According to Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, Saini fraudulently declared himself the 'National Chairman of Social Justice and Women Empowerment Commission,' a fictitious title.

Investigations revealed no legitimate government affiliations for Saini, while Singh aided him by posing as his personal assistant. The duo utilized forged Ministry of Home Affairs documents and fake letterheads to validate their deceptive activities, aimed at cheating unwary victims, as per DCP Meena's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)