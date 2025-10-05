Left Menu

Odisha Enforces Curfew Following Violent Clashes

Authorities in Odisha have imposed prohibitory orders in 13 areas of Cuttack following violence that left 25 people injured. The orders, effective for 36 hours, aim to prevent further clashes. Internet services have been suspended to curb misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:04 IST
Following a violent clash during a Durga idol immersion procession that resulted in 25 injuries, the Odisha government has enacted prohibitory orders in 13 police station areas across Cuttack.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh announced that these measures will remain in effect for 36 hours, starting from 10 pm on Sunday.

The authorities have also suspended internet services in affected areas, including Cuttack Municipal Corporation and CDA, to prevent the spread of misinformation amid the ongoing tensions.

