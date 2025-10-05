Odisha Enforces Curfew Following Violent Clashes

Following a violent clash during a Durga idol immersion procession that resulted in 25 injuries, the Odisha government has enacted prohibitory orders in 13 police station areas across Cuttack.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh announced that these measures will remain in effect for 36 hours, starting from 10 pm on Sunday.

The authorities have also suspended internet services in affected areas, including Cuttack Municipal Corporation and CDA, to prevent the spread of misinformation amid the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)