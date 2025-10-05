Tragic Family Drama Unfolds in Yamuna River
The bodies of a man and his daughter were recovered from the Yamuna River after the man, identified as Salman, jumped into the river with his four children following his wife's alleged elopement. The search continues for the three remaining children, with police conducting an intensive search operation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Police recovered the bodies of a man and his 12-year-old daughter from the Yamuna River on Sunday, two days after he jumped in with his four children, authorities confirmed.
The bodies were discovered approximately 12 kilometers downstream from Kairana town in Shamli district amid a comprehensive search by police divers.
Salman, age 35, reportedly jumped into the river with his children following his wife's alleged elopement. Police have launched continued efforts to locate the missing three children while the recovered bodies are undergoing a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement