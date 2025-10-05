Tragic Family Drama Unfolds in Yamuna River

Police recovered the bodies of a man and his 12-year-old daughter from the Yamuna River on Sunday, two days after he jumped in with his four children, authorities confirmed.

The bodies were discovered approximately 12 kilometers downstream from Kairana town in Shamli district amid a comprehensive search by police divers.

Salman, age 35, reportedly jumped into the river with his children following his wife's alleged elopement. Police have launched continued efforts to locate the missing three children while the recovered bodies are undergoing a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)