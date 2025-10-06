Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Calls for Naval Readiness Amidst Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Choe Hyon naval destroyer during a military exhibition to emphasize the need for the navy's preparedness against provocations. State media KCNA reported Kim's call for enhanced deterrence and response capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-10-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 02:59 IST
Kim Jong Un Calls for Naval Readiness Amidst Tensions
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a notable appearance at a military exhibition on Sunday, where he visited the naval destroyer Choe Hyon. The visit was reported by state media outlet KCNA on Monday.

During his visit, Kim emphasized the necessity of the North Korean navy's readiness, expressing that forces must be prepared to 'thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy's provocations.'

The leader's statement reflects ongoing regional tensions and underscores the regime's focus on its military capabilities amid external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
2
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global
3
Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

 India
4
Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025