Kim Jong Un Calls for Naval Readiness Amidst Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a notable appearance at a military exhibition on Sunday, where he visited the naval destroyer Choe Hyon. The visit was reported by state media outlet KCNA on Monday.

During his visit, Kim emphasized the necessity of the North Korean navy's readiness, expressing that forces must be prepared to 'thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy's provocations.'

The leader's statement reflects ongoing regional tensions and underscores the regime's focus on its military capabilities amid external threats.

