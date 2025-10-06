Kim Jong Un Calls for Naval Readiness Amidst Tensions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Choe Hyon naval destroyer during a military exhibition to emphasize the need for the navy's preparedness against provocations. State media KCNA reported Kim's call for enhanced deterrence and response capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-10-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 02:59 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a notable appearance at a military exhibition on Sunday, where he visited the naval destroyer Choe Hyon. The visit was reported by state media outlet KCNA on Monday.
During his visit, Kim emphasized the necessity of the North Korean navy's readiness, expressing that forces must be prepared to 'thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy's provocations.'
The leader's statement reflects ongoing regional tensions and underscores the regime's focus on its military capabilities amid external threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement