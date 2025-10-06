Kim Jong Un Inspects Naval Might Amid Rising Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a notable appearance at a military exhibition on Sunday, where he inspected the Choe Hyon naval destroyer, state media KCNA reported Monday.

During the event, Kim underscored the necessity for the navy to be fully prepared to deal decisively with any potential provocations, as the annual Defence Development exhibition showcased advancements in North Korea's military capabilities.

Satellite images from South Korea-based SI Analytics revealed that the Choe Hyon destroyer could soon be ready for sea trials. This comes as U.S., South Korea, and Japan seek to strengthen naval ties amid increasing tensions with China. Meanwhile, South Korean shipbuilders explore entry into the U.S. defense market.

(With inputs from agencies.)