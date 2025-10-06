Deputy President Mashatile to Attend Invest in Senegal Forum to Boost Trade Ties

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will depart for Dakar, Senegal, on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, for a Working Visit to participate in the 2025 Edition of the Invest in Senegal Forum, a high-level platform dedicated to advancing trade, investment, and sustainable development across Africa. The Forum, scheduled for 7–8 October 2025, will bring together global investors, policymakers, and business leaders to explore new opportunities in Senegal’s rapidly transforming economy.

The visit takes place at the invitation of His Excellency Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko of the Republic of Senegal, and reflects South Africa’s growing commitment to deepening economic cooperation and regional integration on the continent.

A Platform for African Trade and Investment

According to a statement from the Presidency, the Invest in Senegal Forum serves as an important gateway for connecting the business communities of Senegal, Africa, and the wider international market.

“The Forum is accordingly dedicated to promoting trade and investment by connecting the business communities of Senegal, Africa, and the world. Furthermore, it provides an opportunity to highlight prospects offered to investors by Senegal’s 2025 National Transformation Agenda,” the Presidency said.

The National Transformation Agenda forms part of Senegal’s long-term economic vision to accelerate industrialisation, attract foreign investment, and enhance regional competitiveness through infrastructure development, renewable energy, and digital innovation.

South Africa’s participation underscores its strategic role in fostering intra-African trade and supporting the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to create a single market for goods and services across the continent.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations with Senegal

During his visit, Deputy President Mashatile is expected to hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, aimed at enhancing political, economic, and trade relations between South Africa and Senegal.

The two leaders will explore new avenues for cooperation in areas such as mineral beneficiation, industrialisation, infrastructure development, agriculture, and manufacturing — sectors that both countries view as critical to economic transformation and job creation.

“The engagements will focus on deepening trade and investment relations with Senegal to create employment opportunities for citizens of both countries, transform economies through the beneficiation of natural resources, and improve competitiveness,” the Presidency said.

Senegal, regarded as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies, has seen steady economic growth in recent years driven by investments in energy, tourism, and technology. Its capital, Dakar, has become a hub for regional innovation and trade, making it an ideal venue for Africa’s emerging investment discussions.

South Africa’s Broader Economic Diplomacy Agenda

Deputy President Mashatile’s visit to Dakar is part of South Africa’s broader economic diplomacy agenda, which seeks to strengthen partnerships within Africa while positioning South African businesses to compete globally.

By leveraging high-level platforms such as the Invest in Senegal Forum, the government aims to expand market access for South African enterprises, promote regional value chains, and enhance investment flows between African economies.

The visit also aligns with South Africa’s commitment to the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) and the Agenda 2063 goals of the African Union (AU), which envision a prosperous, industrialised, and self-reliant Africa.

The Deputy President will be accompanied by Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi, and a delegation of senior government officials and business representatives. The presence of South African industry leaders is expected to foster new partnerships in trade, energy, and manufacturing, and encourage greater collaboration between public and private sectors across borders.

Advancing Africa’s Economic Integration

Observers note that the Invest in Senegal Forum comes at a pivotal time as African economies work to recover from global economic pressures and strengthen internal trade systems. The Forum will focus on sustainable investments, green energy transition, youth employment, and digital economy development, themes that resonate with South Africa’s own policy priorities.

The participation of Deputy President Mashatile also reinforces South Africa’s belief that African-led cooperation is central to achieving continental growth. By promoting investments that drive inclusive development and value addition, both nations seek to move beyond raw material exports toward industrialised, innovation-driven economies.

A Renewed Commitment to African Partnerships

South Africa and Senegal share a long history of solidarity, dating back to the liberation era, and have maintained diplomatic relations for over three decades. The upcoming engagements are expected to strengthen this relationship further, creating new pathways for bilateral trade, tourism, cultural exchange, and sustainable development.

As both countries continue to play active roles in regional bodies such as ECOWAS, SADC, and the African Union, their cooperation will be vital to shaping Africa’s collective response to global economic challenges.

The Deputy President’s working visit thus represents not only a diplomatic engagement but also a renewed commitment to building a stronger, interconnected, and economically resilient African continent.