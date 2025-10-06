Left Menu

Traffic Violation Leads to Burglar's Arrest in Delhi

A burglar in Delhi was arrested after being identified through a traffic violation on a stolen scooter. Avinash, a graduate turned drug addict, was linked to several thefts. Police recovered stolen items and solved multiple burglary cases with his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:17 IST
Traffic Violation Leads to Burglar's Arrest in Delhi
burglar
  • Country:
  • India

A burglar in Delhi's Najafgarh area has been apprehended after his identification through a traffic violation committed on a stolen scooter, police reported on Monday.

The suspect, Avinash alias Vicky, aged 33, had illicitly obtained jewelry, an inverter battery, and cash from a residence in Lokesh Park on September 13. Officials noted Avinash, a Najafgarh resident and graduate, became embroiled in criminal activities after falling into drug addiction.

Authorities traced Avinash by observing a traffic infringement on September 11, two days prior to the burglary, captured by traffic cameras. The footage allowed police to recognize him through distinctive physical attributes. With his capture, numerous stolen items were retrieved, and 11 burglary cases were solved across Dwarka and nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025