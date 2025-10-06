Traffic Violation Leads to Burglar's Arrest in Delhi

A burglar in Delhi's Najafgarh area has been apprehended after his identification through a traffic violation committed on a stolen scooter, police reported on Monday.

The suspect, Avinash alias Vicky, aged 33, had illicitly obtained jewelry, an inverter battery, and cash from a residence in Lokesh Park on September 13. Officials noted Avinash, a Najafgarh resident and graduate, became embroiled in criminal activities after falling into drug addiction.

Authorities traced Avinash by observing a traffic infringement on September 11, two days prior to the burglary, captured by traffic cameras. The footage allowed police to recognize him through distinctive physical attributes. With his capture, numerous stolen items were retrieved, and 11 burglary cases were solved across Dwarka and nearby areas.

