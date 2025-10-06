Left Menu

Bihar Elections 2023: Mobile Phone Deposit Facility at Polling Stations

The Election Commission announced that mobile phone deposit counters will be set up at polling stations for the Bihar assembly elections, allowing voters to securely deposit their phones before entering. This initiative addresses the challenges voters face in managing phones during elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Election Commission has introduced mobile phone deposit counters at polling stations. This initiative, revealed by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, aims to facilitate smoother voting for citizens, ensuring phones do not accompany them into polling booths.

Voters have historically smuggled phones in, concealing them due to the lack of secure deposit options. The Commission recognizes the growing mobile usage across demographics and has addressed these challenges, particularly benefiting senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities. Mobile deposits will be positioned just outside the voting area, offering a practical solution for election day.

The elections, set for November 6 and 11, involve 243 assembly constituencies, with results to be announced on November 14. Voters will be required to deposit their switched-off phones in designated areas to maintain polling station integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

