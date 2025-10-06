Left Menu

Jorge Rodriguez Warns of False Flag Plot Against U.S. Embassy in Caracas

Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez warned of a plot by extremist groups to plant explosives at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas. The alleged 'false flag operation' was reported to U.S. authorities and a European embassy. Relations between Venezuela and the U.S. were cut in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's National Assembly President, Jorge Rodriguez, issued a grave warning on Sunday about a potential 'false flag operation' by extremist factions of the local Venezuelan right. The plot reportedly aims to plant explosives at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, with intentions of misleading responsibility.

Rodriguez announced that the alleged plans had already been communicated to the United States through three distinct channels, though he did not specify the nature of these avenues on his Telegram account. There has been no immediate response from the White House or State Department regarding these allegations.

Additionally, Rodriguez mentioned that a European embassy had also been alerted about the threats but refrained from identifying which one. Diplomatic ties between Venezuela and the United States were severed in 2019, leading to the withdrawal of U.S. personnel from Caracas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

