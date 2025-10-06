Left Menu

Mystery Gunfire Drama Unfolds at Local Cement Store

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants fired shots at a cement store near Adda Binewal Jhuggian. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, although a car's side mirror was hit. Police have registered an FIR and investigations are ongoing to uncover the motive behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:46 IST
Mystery Gunfire Drama Unfolds at Local Cement Store
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shooting unfolded at a Hoshiarpur cement store as two unidentified assailants, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on Monday, police revealed. However, there were no injuries reported in the incident.

A stray bullet did strike a nearby vehicle's side mirror before the attackers fled. The store owner's brother was reportedly inside the shop during the incident, according to local authorities.

Superintendent of Police for Investigation Mukesh Kumar confirmed that a formal FIR has been registered. The police are actively investigating to determine why the assault took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025