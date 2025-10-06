Mystery Gunfire Drama Unfolds at Local Cement Store

Shooting unfolded at a Hoshiarpur cement store as two unidentified assailants, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on Monday, police revealed. However, there were no injuries reported in the incident.

A stray bullet did strike a nearby vehicle's side mirror before the attackers fled. The store owner's brother was reportedly inside the shop during the incident, according to local authorities.

Superintendent of Police for Investigation Mukesh Kumar confirmed that a formal FIR has been registered. The police are actively investigating to determine why the assault took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)