Assam's 'Shraddhanjali' Scheme: Ensuring Dignity in Repatriation
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has introduced the 'Shraddhanjali' scheme to facilitate the return of mortal remains of Assamese individuals who die outside the state, focusing on those in low-income jobs or special circumstances. The initiative, implemented by the state's Home and Political Department, aims to relieve financial and logistic burdens on grieving families.
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, unveiled a significant initiative to repatriate the mortal remains of Assamese residents who pass away while outside the state. Dubbed the 'Shraddhanjali' scheme, it primarily targets youth engaged in low-paying jobs or those who die under special circumstances such as accidents or murders.
The scheme excludes financially stable families and those traveling for medical treatment, focusing on individuals in low-income situations. Operated by the state's Home and Political Department in collaboration with the Assam Police, it aims for a dignified return of deceased residents' bodies.
With costs often between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 to bring back a body, the government seeks to alleviate financial burdens on families. The Assam Police's Special Branch, serving as the nodal agency, ensures procedural and legal assistance, further institutionalizing what was once an informal service.
